Partially decomposed body found in Rae Town gully

The partially decomposed body of a man was this afternoon found in a gully beside the fishing village in Rae Town in Kingston.

A resident stumbled upon the body shortly after midday and summoned the police.

According to residents, a police search team visited the location on Wednesday after being informed that a body was spotted floating down the gully towards the sea.

The search did not unearth anything.

The gully is heavily polluted with debris.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.