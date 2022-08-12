Fri | Aug 12, 2022

Partially decomposed body found in Rae Town gully

Published:Friday | August 12, 2022 | 1:47 PM
Police investigators at the scene where a body was found in a gully in Rae Town in Kingston on August 12, 2022. - Rudolph Brown photo.

The partially decomposed body of a man was this afternoon found in a gully beside the fishing village in Rae Town in Kingston.

A resident stumbled upon the body shortly after midday and summoned the police.

According to residents, a police search team visited the location on Wednesday after being informed that a body was spotted floating down the gully towards the sea.

The search did not unearth anything.

The gully is heavily polluted with debris.

