Partially decomposed body found in Rae Town gully
Published:Friday | August 12, 2022 | 1:47 PM
The partially decomposed body of a man was this afternoon found in a gully beside the fishing village in Rae Town in Kingston.
A resident stumbled upon the body shortly after midday and summoned the police.
According to residents, a police search team visited the location on Wednesday after being informed that a body was spotted floating down the gully towards the sea.
The search did not unearth anything.
The gully is heavily polluted with debris.
