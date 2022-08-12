‘Passa passa’ engulfs PNP in Northern Trelawny

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE PEOPLE’S National Party (PNP) camp in the Northern Trelawny constituency is now embroiled in ‘passa passa’ over the selection of a candidate to represent the party in the next general election, due in 2025.

The vacancy was created when the then incumbent member of parliament, Victor Wright, lost in the last election and subsequently resigned.

The names of five persons have since been put forward as the likely representative of the party in the constituency. They include: Dr Patrick Harris, Fabian Davis, Suzette Brown, Victor Wright and Dennis Meadows.

But the chairman of the constituency, Rev Owen Watson, told The Gleaner that only two of the five have officially declared their intention to represent the constituency.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“While names are being mentioned in the public space only two persons have submitted applications to the constituency executive,” Watson shared. “They are Suzette Brown and Fabian Davis,” he disclosed.

Both Davis and Brown confirmed to the The Gleaner that they have applied. Brown, who was born in Falmouth, is a former councillor in the St James municipality, while Davis is the present councillor candidate in the Duncans division in the Trelawny municipality.

Brown noted that although she has sent in her application, she is not keen to say any more on the matter.

“I would rather wait until the decision (executive) is made before saying anything on the matter,” she said.

Davis, in the meantime, said that his focus is set on Duncans now.

“The first thing on hand is to win the Duncans division, which is now held by the JLP’s Donovan White,” he noted.

Harris, a two-time winner in the constituency, in 2002 and 2007, explained the change of heart in relation to re-entering representational politics.

“I left because I had a fledgling business which needed my close attention. Now that the business can keep the coffers turning, I feel ready,” he stated. “Along with that, I feel I am best positioned to get rid of the ‘passa passa’ which now exists.”

While his name is being mentioned Meadows, who is a three-time losing candidate on the Jamaica Labour Party ticket and who is now backing the PNP, told The Gleaner that he has no immediate ambitions of seeking to become a candidate.

“My plans are to work alongside the councillor candidates to rid the country of this Government,” he declared.

Meanwhile Wright, who polled 9,611 votes to defeat Meadows in 2016, and polled 6,771votes in a losing effort in 2020 against Tova Hamilton, could not be reached for a comment.

Watson, though, expressed that an early decision on a representative would benefit the PNP’s thrust to regain the Northern Trelawny constituency.

“It would give the selected one enough time to rid the constituency of Hamilton, who won by default,” he said.

leon.jackson@gleanerjm.com