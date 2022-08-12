Retired policeman suspected of committing suicide in St James

Former police inspector, 62-year-old Ralph Medley, is suspected of committing suicide by shooting himself this morning, in St James.

His body was discovered by his wife at his Montego Hills home, about 10 a.m.

His wife reportedly went looking for him after noticing he had not left his room.

More soon.

