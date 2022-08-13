DCS condemns 'selfish' killing of correctional officer Shannon Briscoe

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has condemned the murder of 38-year-old correctional officer Shannon Briscoe whose body was discovered in his community of Seaview Gardens in St Andrew on Saturday.

Briscoe was reported missing on August 11.

Commissioner of Corrections Lieutenant Colonel Gary Rowe said the DCS family is saddened by the loss.

He said it has been a "gloomy day" for the department, especially the staff at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in Kingston where Briscoe was assigned up to the time of his death.

"We are intolerant of this unnecessary and selfish act of crime. We take this matter seriously and will be working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force in whatever way we can, for those responsible to be brought to justice," Rowe said.

Briscoe joined the DCS in 2020 as a member of the 78th intake of correctional officers.

The DCS said its Chaplaincy Unit will be providing counselling to those affected by the killing.

Commanding Officer for St Andrew South Police Division Superintendent Kirk Ricketts earlier confirmed that Briscoe's car was found in Trench Town in western Kingston on Friday.

He was last seen at about 5:00 p.m., on August 11, en route to Half Way Tree and Seaview Gardens.

His body was discovered in a gully and later identified by his sister, Misalyn Downer.

She broke down in tears and received comfort from persons at the scene including Briscoe's former supervisor who declined to be named.

Superintendent Ricketts said a motive for the killing has not been established.

