Man who allegedly attacked cop in Spanish Town shot and injured

A man was shot and injured by a policeman he allegedly attacked in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday morning.

It's reported that about 9:30 the man chopped another man with a machete before running into a business place on Burke Road.

A complaint was later made to the policeman who went to apprehend the attacker.

Upon entering the business establishment, the enraged man allegedly chopped at the policeman who drew his service pistol and fired at the man.

Details of the man's injury are not known.

- Rasbert Turner

