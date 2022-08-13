UPDATE | Body of missing correctional officer found, police say

The police say a body they believe to be that of missing correctional officer 38-y-o Shannon 'David' Briscoe has been found in a gully in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew.

Briscoe, who is from Seaview Gardens, has been missing since August 11.

Commanding Officer for the St Andrew South Police Division Superintendent of Police Kirk Ricketts says personnel from the Jamaica Fire Brigade are trying to retrieve the body.

"From all indications the body is of the correctional services officer," he told The Gleaner.

Ricketts said some of Briscoe's relatives are on the scene.

Briscoe worked at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in Kingston.

Superintendent Ricketts earlier confirmed that the man's car was found in Trench Town in western Kingston on Friday.

Briscoe was last seen about 5:00 p.m., on August 11, en route to Half Way Tree and Seaview Gardens.

