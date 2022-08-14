Illegal gun, ammo seized in Westmoreland raid

The Westmoreland Police today seized a firearm in Three Mile River district in Frome.

The police report that a search warrant was executed at a premises during a special operation.

During the search of the house, a homemade handgun and three 12-guage cartridges were found inside a bedroom, according to the police.

The occupant of the house was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

