Illegal gun, ammo seized in Westmoreland raid
Published:Sunday | August 14, 2022 | 11:02 AM
The Westmoreland Police today seized a firearm in Three Mile River district in Frome.
The police report that a search warrant was executed at a premises during a special operation.
During the search of the house, a homemade handgun and three 12-guage cartridges were found inside a bedroom, according to the police.
The occupant of the house was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.
