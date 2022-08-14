Murder charge pending against tenant in stabbing of Manchester landlord

The police in Manchester are moving to upgrade the charge against a man who stabbed his landlord after the senior citizen succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Thirty-year-old Toby Clarke was charged with attempted murder following the Sunday, July 03 incident.

With the passing of 63-year-old farmer Gregory Andrade, the police say preparation is being made to upgrade the charge to murder.

The police report that about 12:15 a.m. on the day in question Andrade was allegedly attacked by Clarke in Chudleigh district, Manchester.

Clarke reportedly used a knife to inflict wounds to Andrade's head, right hand and right eye.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Andrade was admitted to hospital in an unconscious state following the incident.

He subsequently succumbed on Saturday, August 13.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.