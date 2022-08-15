14-day operation to bring order to chaotic Montego Bay starts

WESTERN BUREAU:

Montegonians woke up Monday morning to a raft of changes in the tourism capital, Montego Bay, as several government agencies in collaboration with the security forces try to bring order to a town in chaos.

Vendors, taxi operators and other motorists accused of breaching the law by parking in restricted areas and selling in unauthorised locations are among the targets of the drive under the theme 'Restoring Paradise, a Public Order Reset'.

The Transport Authority, the St James Municipal Corporation, the police Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch and Jamaica Defence Force soldiers have been out since 6 a.m.

The initiative is set to run for 14 days.

Montego Bay is the capital of St James parish.

- Janet Silvera

