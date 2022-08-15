19-y-o charged over downtown Kingston robbery, police chase

A man who today robbed a cabbie and a female passenger and then stole the taxi in downtown Kingston has been charged.

He is 19-year-old Rushane Sinclair of Crescent Road, Kingston 13, who has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being arranged.

The police say an illegal gun was recovered from Sinclair, who crashed the taxi during a chase.

They report, about 5:45 a.m., Sinclair boarded a Toyota Probox motor car operating as a taxi and then allegedly robbed the female passenger and the driver of their cell phones.

The driver was then tied up and left along the roadway, according to the police.

The female passenger escaped unharmed.

Sinclair then drove off in the taxi along Tower Street, disobeying the one-way.

The police say a team that was in the area signalled him to stop, however, he sped off and crashed into a wall at the intersection of West and Tower streets.

He was accosted and a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol along with six 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

