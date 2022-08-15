Hanover man injured in police shoot-out charged
A man accused of shooting at the police in Orange Bay, Hanover has been charged.
Charged with assault at common-law, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 21-year-old Marvin Facey, otherwise called 'Prince', of Santoy district in the parish.
His court date is being arranged.
The incident occurred on Sunday, August 07.
The police report that about 9:45 p.m., Facey allegedly opened fire on a police team.
During the gunfight, he was shot and injured and according to the police a Heyward Stream nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm cartridges taken from him.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
He was subsequently charged.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.