Hanover man injured in police shoot-out charged

A man accused of shooting at the police in Orange Bay, Hanover has been charged.

Charged with assault at common-law, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 21-year-old Marvin Facey, otherwise called 'Prince', of Santoy district in the parish.

His court date is being arranged.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 07.

The police report that about 9:45 p.m., Facey allegedly opened fire on a police team.

During the gunfight, he was shot and injured and according to the police a Heyward Stream nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm cartridges taken from him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was subsequently charged.

