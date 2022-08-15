Jamaican man drowns, brother missing in Martha’s Vineyard

A Clarendon family is in mourning over the drowning of one of two brothers in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the United States.

The deceased has been identified as Tavaris Bulgin.

A search is on for his brother, Tavaughn, who is still missing in the waters.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told The MV Times that the missing swimmer is presumed dead.

Searle was quoted as saying that since a death occurred, the investigation will be taken over by the district attorney's office.

The brothers are from Palmers Cross in Clarendon.

Their parents had to be taken to the May Pen Hospital following the devastating news.

Their father is Reverend Keith Bulgin, who is the pastor of the Palmers Cross New Testament Church of God.

The brothers, who are in their 20s, were on summer jobs in Martha's Vineyard.

The police report that the Jamaicans were among persons who on Sunday night jumped into the ocean from the 'Jaws Bridge' in Martha's Vineyard.

It was reported that the body of one of the brothers was found around 6:30 a.m. at Sengekontacket Pond.

Jaws Bridge is said to be a popular tourist attraction on the island and many people jump from it during the summer, despite a sign warning people against it.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

