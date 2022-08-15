Jamaicans give the police force a failing grade

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been given a failing grade by Jamaicans as society continues to grapple with the increasing levels of murder across the country.

An RJRGLEANER Communications Group-commissioned Don Anderson poll has revealed that 94 per cent of Jamaicans have little or no confidence in the JCF, while 75 per cent of Jamaicans share a similar view in relation to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Broken down, 47 per cent have no confidence in the police while 47 per cent have little confidence in them.

On the other hand, 26 per cent of those interviewed have no confidence in the JDF while 49 per cent have little confidence in the army.

The poll, which was conducted between July 16 and 26 among 1,113 people in a nationally representative sample of persons aged 18 years and over, showed that only six per cent of Jamaicans have a lot of confidence in the JCF. In terms of the JDF, 25 per cent of those polled have a lot of confidence in the army.

For years, the JCF has struggled to improve its image as the institution has often ranked among the most corrupt in the country.

A 2019 Jamaica National Crime Victimisation Survey showed that 65.2 per cent of Jamaicans aged 16 and older felt that the JCF was most corrupt, ahead of the Firearm Licensing Authority.

The survey had a sample size of 6,354 persons and covered September 2018 to August 2019. It is the fifth such survey conducted in Jamaica by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica.

Further, a 2021 Latin American Public Opinion Project (LAPOP) survey showed that 33 per cent of Jamaicans trust the JCF, compared with 30 per cent when a similar survey was done in 2019.

In the 2021 LAPOP study, 61 per cent of Jamaicans indicated that they trust the JDF, compared to 63.2 per cent in 2019.

Though trust decreased in 2021, the JDF retained the highest level of trust among the institutions studied at the time.

LAPOP conducted some 3,000 telephone interviews between May and July 2021. A call centre contacted participants via random-digit dialling.

An RJRGLEANER Communications poll by Anderson which was released on Sunday showed that more than 90 per cent of Jamaicans have little or no confidence in National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang and the Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson.

