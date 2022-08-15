Retired policewoman killed in Hanover house fire

An 89-year-old retired female superintendent of police was killed in a house fire at her home in Hopewell, Hanover on Monday morning.

She has been identified as Elana Nisbett.

Personnel from the Jamaica Fire Brigade found her remains after conducting cooling down operations.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Residents say sections of the area have been without power since Sunday.

More details later.

- Hopeton Bucknor

