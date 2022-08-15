St Ann police launch 'Operation Leviticus'

The police in St Ann have launched 'Operation Leviticus' aimed at restoring law and order in Ocho Rios and other towns and communities in the parish.

The use of the name of the third book of the Old Testament, in which God establishes moral and purity laws, references the police division's intention to restore law and order to the parish.

So far in 2022, St Ann has seen a 32 per cent increase in murders, from 31 to 41; nine per cent increase in shootings from 21 to 23; and a massive 85 per cent rise in robberies, from 33 to 61, compared to the similar period of the previous year.

Those figures contribute to an 18 per cent increase in crime overall, so far this year.

Acting commandant for St Ann, Superintendent David Whyte, said Operation Leviticus is already bearing fruit.

Whyte, told The Gleaner, Monday evening, that the operation began on Saturday and has resulted in several wanted persons being held.

“We are going to look at specific areas in St Ann, dealing with the traffic management situation, our death spots in terms of fatal accidents,” Whyte said.

“In the town of Ocho Rios, we will ramp up operations in that space. It's going to be public order, so illegal vending on the sidewalk and such will be targeted; the bus park and those criminal elements who are coming out of Kingston and so on, we'll be pursuing those.”

Parry Town, Steer Town, and Brown's Town will also get special attention during the operation.

In addition, Whyte said lottery scammers and wanted persons are being sought.

On Saturday, several persons were taken into custody during the operation in Ocho Rios, while, on Monday, two wanted men were held as operations shifted to Content Gardens.

-Carl Gilchrist

