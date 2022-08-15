Waltham Park road works trigger major traffic changes

Major traffic changes are being implemented in sections of the Corporate Area as the National Works Agency (NWA) continues pipeline replacement works.

The works, which are to take between four to six weeks, are being undertaken along Waltham Park Road.

The following traffic changes will take effect tomorrow August 16.

* There will only be one-way traffic from the Spanish Town Road intersection along Waltham Park Road.

* The carriageway of Hagley Park Road to Spanish Town Road via Waltham Park Road will be converted to a one-way northbound (from Spanish Town Rd to Hagley Park Rd.).

* Persons leaving Hagley Park Road will now need to use alternative routes.

* These alternative routes can be via Three Miles then on to Spanish Town Road to access Waltham Park Road.

* Motorists may access all roads leading off Waltham Park Road while travelling north along the one-way or via Maxfield Avenue. • Motorists entering Waltham Park Road via Maxfield Avenue will be prompted to only turn right.

* Motorists entering from the Payneland areas will be prompted to turn left or go directly across.

The NWA says the appropriate traffic signs will be placed along critical intersections advising road users of the adjusted traffic layout.

