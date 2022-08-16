American tourist found dead at Sandals resort in The Bahamas

NBC News has reported that an American man who was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 was found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in The Bahamas.

The NBC says the man is believed to have been in his 70s and no foul play is suspected.

It says a spokeswoman for the Royal Bahamas Police Force stated that preliminary investigations indicate the man had tested positive for COVID-19.

An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death.

The Sandals Emerald Bay Resort is the same hotel where three US tourists were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in May.

