GraceKennedy not impacted by Capri Sun recall

GraceKennedy is reporting that its operations have not been impacted by the recall of the Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavoured juice blend.

Kraft-Heinz in the United States said the recall of the 5,760 cases was prompted after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Capri Sun is distributed in Jamaica by GraceKennedy (GK) Foods through its World Brands Services (WBS) division, and in the Caribbean through its subsidiary Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean (LACA).

The company says the recall is happening in the US only and there is no risk of a serious health issue.

Capri Sun products distributed through WBS and Grace Foods LACA are manufactured in Jamaica by GK Foods, and are not impacted by the US recall in any way, it noted.

Persons who may have concerns can contact the relevant customer support line which can be found on the back of their Capri Sun products.

