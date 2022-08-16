Gunmen held at supermarket in Hopewell, Hanover

The police in Hanover are probing whether two men arrested at a supermarket in Hopewell on Monday night were robbers or contract killers.

The men are being questioned by investigators.

Two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition were taken from the men, whose identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

It is reported that three men had been lurking at the supermarket over the course of the day on Monday.

The police were subsequently called and two of the men were apprehended and firearms seized.

The third accomplice escaped and is currently being sought by the police.

- Hopeton Bucknor

