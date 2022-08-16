Illegal gun seized in Westmoreland, delivery man charged

A Westmoreland delivery man has been charged in relation to the seizure of an illegal gun during an operation on the Seaford Town main road.

Clament Bernard, 32, of Seaford Town in Bethel Town, was charged on Monday with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date is yet to be set.

The police report that about 8 o'clock last night a team was in the area when they saw a group of men standing along the roadway.

On seeing the police, Bernard allegedly removed an object from his waistband and threw it to the ground.

The object was retrieved and found to be a Bursa nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing a nine millimetre round of ammunition, according to the police.

He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

