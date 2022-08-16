Jamaican farm worker killed in job-related accident in Canada

The Ministry of Labour has confirmed the death of a Jamaican farm worker in Canada on Sunday.

He has been identified as 57-year-old Garvin Yapp, of Tangle River District in St James.

The ministry said the circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, but preliminary reports suggest he was involved in a work-related accident and was pronounced dead on site.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, who is currently touring farms in Canada, has expressed sadness at Yapp's death.

The ministry said in a media release that Yapp was "a 35-year veteran of the [farm work] programme, and was held in such high esteem that his employer would vacation at Yapp's home on his visits to Jamaica".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It added that Samuda spoke with Yapp's widow by telephone Tuesday afternoon and assured her of the Ministry's continued support.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.