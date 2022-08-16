Men charged for Dream Weekend theft each granted $400,000 bail

The three men charged over the theft of cell phones and other gadgets valued at $2 million during the recent Dream Weekend party series were today each granted $400,000 bail in the Westmoreland Parish Court.

In granting bail, parish judge Tamar Green ordered that Warren Scavella, Kieron Liscombre, and Denvere Robinson should reside with relatives outside of the parish and be subjected to a strict curfew order.

They are scheduled to return to court on August 23, when a hearing will be held in relation to the charge of unlawful possession of property.

Scavella and Liscombre are charged with receiving stolen property, while Robinson is charged with simple larceny.

They were arrested and charged following a police operation on July 31, during which several items were seized.

The items included 16 Iphones cell phones, two Samsung Galaxy cell phones, two laptops, and 36 R-Sims, which are used to unlock cell phones, along with $200,000 in cash.

The items were allegedly stolen from patrons of the Dream Weekend event, which was held in Negril between July 29 and August 1.

- Christopher Thomas

