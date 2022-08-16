More houses set on fire in Kingston Central

More houses have been set ablaze in sections of Kingston Central.

It's believed to be the work of arsonists.

There are no reports of injuries.

The buildings damaged were on Text Lane.

Tuesday's early morning blaze follows similar incidents in recent weeks.

On August 8, houses on James Street and Smith Lane were affected.

More than 30 persons were left homeless.

Residents reported hearing gunshots before the fire broke out.

During a visit on August 9, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the Government would review the scope of the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) currently in Parade Gardens to include the community of Spoilers on the heels of the alleged firebomb attack.

It was supported by the People's National Party caretaker for the constituency Imani Duncan-Price.

Donovan Williams from the governing Jamaica Labour Party is the current MP.

Parade Gardens was declared a ZOSO on January 9.

