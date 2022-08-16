Seven persons remain hospitalised from fatal St Ann bus crash

Seven persons remain hospitalised from the July two-vehicle crash in St Ann that has claimed five lives.

More than 20 persons were admitted to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital.

Two persons died on the day of the incident.

“We have seven persons still admitted - five males, two females; they still need orthopaedic surgery,” said Dennis Morgan, the hospital's chief executive officer.

“The medical team has no expectation of any more persons passing,” he added.

The accident, involving two buses - a Toyota Coaster and a Toyota Hiace - travelling in opposite directions, occurred on the Llandovery main road in Runaway Bay, St Ann in July 24.

Commanding Officer for St Ann, Senior Superintendent of Police Dwight Powell said the Coaster bus driver may have just overtaken another vehicle when he lost control and the bus slammed into the 15-seater public passenger Hiace, which plied the Brown's Town to Ocho Rios route.

Powell said the road was wet.

Kermit Grant, the driver of the Hiace was among those killed.

The Coaster is owned by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

