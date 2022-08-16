St Andrew businessman named person of interest

St Andrew businessman Syrone Ricketts has been named a person of interest by the St Andrew Central police.

Detectives believe Ricketts, who operated a business on Westminster Road, collected money from several customers, before fleeing.

Attempts to contact him have proven futile.

Ricketts is being urged to turn himself in to the Half-Way Tree Police by midday on August 17.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Ricketts is asked to contact the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-926-2551, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

