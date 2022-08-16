Two killed, two injured in Hanover crash

Two persons were killed and two others injured, including a child, in a two-vehicle crash along the Tryall main road in Hanover early this morning.

The police have identified the deceased as 26-year-old Onieke Barnes of Mandeville, Manchester and 51-year-old Claudia Shaw of a St Elizabeth address.

The Sandy Bay police report that about 12:30 a.m. Barnes was driving his white Mitsubishi Sedan motor car from the direction of Sandy Bay towards Hopewell.

It is further reported that on reaching a section of the Tryall main road, in the vicinity of the entrance to Tryall Resort, the driver of a Mitsubishi station wagon motor car, which was travelling in the opposite direction, failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of the vehicle, which collided into the car being driven by Barnes.

The impact of the crash resulted in Barnes being killed on the spot, along with Shaw, who was a passenger in the Mitsubishi station wagon.

The police and fire department were summoned and upon arrival, both deceased were removed from the wreckage and transported to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the Mitsubishi station wagon and a 10-year-old boy were also seriously injured and were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they are admitted.

- Hopeton Bucknor

