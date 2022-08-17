Alleged mastermind behind illegal importation of 21 guns charged

The police have charged the man they say is the mastermind behind the recent illegal importation of 21 guns into the island.

Fifty-one-year-old businessman, Godfrey Martin, otherwise called 'Rev', of Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, has been charged with conspiracy to illegally import firearm and conspiracy to illegally import ammunition.

Martin was arrested in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on August 7 by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch.

He is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court on Friday.

Eighteen handguns, three rifles and a large cache of ammunition were seized at a warehouse in Kingston on March 04, after customs agents noticed anomalies.

