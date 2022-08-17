Crawford wants Sixth Form Pathways Programme revamped

Opposition spokesman on Education, Training and Competitiveness Damion Crawford is suggesting that the education ministry engage its stakeholders to negotiate a more impactful seven-year experience for students at the secondary level.

He said that many principals are still unclear about the requirements, obligations and responsibilities under the Ministry of Education's Sixth Form Pathways Programme.

Crawford is recommending that the ministry consider four possible paths that would address the needs of students in high schools.

He wants the Government to introduce a remedial seventh grade for students who are not at the literacy and numeracy levels required for the secondary school curriculum.

“They will do year one focused on correcting this malady and then do the seventh-grade curriculum the following year,” Crawford said, during a press conference today, at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

The Opposition spokesman is pushing for a “recovery tenth-grade” programme for students who may have lost their way and have seen a dip in performance between grades seven and ten.

Further, Crawford said the ministry should also consider a vocational eleventh grade for students who prefer vocational careers with qualifications, such as technical, vocational education and training (TVET).

The fourth pathway, according to Crawford would be the traditional sixth-form academic programme.

Highlighting concerns still being raised about the Government's Sixth Form Pathways Programme, Crawford said many principals at the secondary level are yet to determine whether attendance is mandatory and if there are repercussions if students do not show up to school.

He is also questioning whether enough has been done to motivate parents to send students that have graduated fifth form to school.

Crawford wants the ministry to provide answers on how schools will address the additional teachers and facilitators that are needed.

