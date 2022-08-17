Dream Weekend phone thieves on combined $1.2m bail

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE THIRD time seeking bail proved to be the charm for the three men accused of stealing $2 million worth of mobile phones during the recent Dream Weekend party series, after they were offered bail at a combined sum of $1.2 million in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday.

Warren Scavella, Kieron Liscombre and Denvere Robinson, who had previously appeared in court on August 3 and 9, were each granted bail in the sum of $400,000 with surety when their matter was brought before Parish Judge Tamar Green.

When the case was initially called up on Tuesday, the courtroom was cleared of outside parties prior to the bail hearing getting under way, reportedly due to security concerns following boisterous behaviour from a relative of Scavella at the previous court hearing on August 9.

Attorney-at-law Shane Walker, who is representing one of the three defendants, subsequently told The Gleaner that the matter will be brought back to court on August 23.

“The matter will be set for mention on August 23 in relation to their charges of receiving stolen property and simple larceny, and there will be a hearing on that date for the charge of unlawful possession of property,” Walker said.

He was referring to a previous order made by the court that the defendants’ charge of unlawful possession of property should be removed from the court’s list because such a charge is not usually retained for mention in court proceedings.

In the meantime, as part of the men’s bail conditions, they have been given strict reporting guidelines and curfew hours and have been ordered to live with family members outside of Westmoreland.

It is also expected that the prosecution’s case file will be completed when the matter returns for mention on August 23.

Scavella and Liscombre are formally charged with receiving stolen property, while Robinson is charged with simple larceny.

In addition to Walker, the accused men are represented by attorneys Henry McCurdy and Martyn Thomas.

The trio was arrested and charged following a police operation on July 31, during which several items were seized. The items included 16 iPhones, two Samsung Galaxy phones, two laptops, and 36 R-Sims which are used to unlock phones; along with $200,000 in cash and £30.

The items were allegedly stolen from patrons attending the Dream Weekend event, which was held in Negril between July 29 and August 1.

