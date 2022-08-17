GoFundMe accounts launched for grieving Bulgin family

Two GoFundMe accounts have been started for the grieving Bulgin family in Clarendon.

The fundraising efforts are to provide support following the drowning of 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin in Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts over the weekend.

His brother, Tavaughn, 21, who is presumed dead, is yet to be located.

They were among persons who jumped off a popular bridge to take a swim but got into difficulties while in the water.

The brothers were summer workers at a restaurant in Martha's Vineyard.

Their parents Reverend Keith Bulgin and Jacqueline Bulgin arrived in Massachusetts on Tuesday night.

In a statement, spokesperson for the family, Bishop Rhoan Parkins, said they appreciate the outpouring of support.

“They started [the GoFundMe] in good faith but never made contact with the family. We have since confirmed with the family and they are ok with it,” he shared, explaining that Marsha Nadine, one of the organisers from New York, is an associate of the family's church and an acquaintance to the Bulgins.

Reverend Keith Bulgin is the pastor at the New Testament Church of God in Palmers Cross in Clarendon.

The other account was organised by Doug Abdelnour in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, who is from Marsha's Vineyard.

“I am told that the guys [brothers] were familiar with him and it is their culture to support in that way,” said Parkins.

“The family is expressing thanks for the outpouring of support and love in this their season of agony and loss. They crave constant and fervent prayers,” he added.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

