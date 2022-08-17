Man arrested after gun seized at St Andrew party

A man was taken into custody this morning in relation to a gun after cops turned off a party on Mannings Hill Road, St Andrew.

The police report that a team went to the area around 2:30 a.m. after receiving noise complaints.

While the party was being shut down, the cops reportedly saw a man acting in a suspicious manner.

He was accosted and searched and a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds was taken from his waistband, according to the police.

He was subsequently arrested.

His identity is being withheld as the Constant Spring Police continues its investigation.

