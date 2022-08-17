NWC cracks down on delinquent customers in Lacovia

The National Water Commission (NWC) is seeking to recover approximately $4.8 million following a disconnection exercise in Lacovia, St Elizabeth, recently.

Twenty-one supplies were disconnected for an outstanding total of $2.9 million dollars, while 14 illegal connections were discovered.

Revenue recovery manager for the region, Raymond Nesbeth, explained that the company will apply a charge for the period during which the supply was bridged.

“This is known as back-charge and from this exercise, we are owed approximately $1.9 million in back-charges,” he said.

Nesbeth highlighted that as part of the operation, the team also metered 11 supplies; reconnected three accounts; coordinated payment arrangements for two accounts; and assisted some customers to identify and repair leaks.

“We are serious about effecting change and a mindset shift in our delinquent customers and persons who illegally connect to our supply. We have seen some difference but there is still great need for more…much more,” he added.

The NWC says it will be continuing its disconnection drive in other areas of St Elizabeth, such as Northampton, Southampton, Barton, Newton, Burnt Savannah, Flagaman, Hounslow and Junction.

