Police in Port Antonio list wanted man

The Port Antonio Police in Portland have listed Stafford Beckford, otherwise called 'Challa', as wanted for murder.

Beckford is from John Town, Portland and Duckensfield, St Thomas.

He is urged to report to the Port Antonio Police Station immediately.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stafford Beckford is urged to call the Port Antonio Police at 876-955-2758, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

