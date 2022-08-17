RJRGLEANER Group tops 2021 Caribbean Media Awards with 14 wins

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group in Jamaica has dominated the 2021 Caribbean Media Awards, bagging 14 wins at Tuesday's presentation in Trinidad and Tobago.

The event took place at the 53rd Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) general assembly held in Tobago.

The group won five TV awards, five in print and four in radio.

“It was an opportunity to celebrate excellence produced in challenging circumstances,” said CBU President, Dr Claire Grant of the annual awards show.

“The CBU wanted to acknowledge the work done by the entire Caribbean media sector, and not just its thirty-seven member organisations. It is heartening to note the wide range of organisations, around the region, small and large who produced award-winning work.”

The entries were judged by a five-member panel comprising chief judge Enrico Woolford, Dr. Sharon Marshall, Dr Yvonne Weekes, Zadie Neufville and Andrew Millington.

“The process highlighted the fact that an awful lot of production is needed to get great content out there on any or all of the platforms. With the plethora of platforms available, winning in any category is an achievement. The process shows that the Caribbean can produce content," Woolford said.

There were 258 entries, the highest number for the past three years.

TV Awards (Television Jamaica)

Best Documentary: 'Housing Crisis'

Best Entertainment: 'Marcia Griffiths'

Coverage of Disaster Risk Reduction: 'Erosion in the East'

Health Education Journalism Health Education Journalism: 'COVID: Crisis:National Chest Hospital'

Best Producer: 'Big Youth'

Print Awards (The Gleaner)

Coverage of Disaster Risk Reduction: 'We're Taking This Global'

Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Holness Faces the Music'

Health Education Journalism: 'Pregnant Kids Alarm'

Coverage of People with Disabilities: 'Dread for the Disabled'

Financial Literacy Journalism: 'Instacrooks'

Radio Awards (Radio Jamaica)

Best Sound Engineer: Giovanni Dennis for 'Year in Review-2020'

Best Magazine: 'Beyond the Headlines (January 14, 2021)'

Best News Item: 'Sim Swap Scam'

Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Oxygen Crises: Perspectives & Probe'

Jamaican media company, Nationwide News Network, won for Best Coverage of People with Disabilities (Digital): 'Missing Without A Trace: The Jasmine Deen Story'

OTHER MAJOR AWARDS:

Best Investigative Report: 'Coastal Piracy – An Interagency Approach to Combating Criminal Network at Sea' by Great Belize Productions

The People's Choice Award: Great Belize Productions for 'No Art Academy in Belize, So Kevin Morales Finds His Inspiration Online'

Best Videographer: Chris Mangar of Great Belize Productions' for 'Fermentation Fridays'

Best Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Barbados Government Information Service for 'Covid Stories 246 - Not the Common Cold'

Best Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic (Digital): Barbados Government Information Service for 'A COVID-19 Story: The Mathematics of a Virus'

Best Documentary (Radio): Starcom Network Inc. for 'Fighting Crime'

Best Drama (Television): The Institute of Cuban Radio and Television for 'Demonios en la almohada (Demons in the pillow)'

