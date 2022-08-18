American man facing extradition for murder to seek legal representation

Legal representation is to be settled for an American man who is facing extradition to the United States for first degree murder.

The case against 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds, otherwise known as 'Jason Campbell', was heard in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.

Reynolds was apprehended on August 16 on a warrant issued the same day.

He told presiding parish judge Luciana Jackson that he does not have legal representation.

The matter was then adjourned until August 22 to facilitate Reynolds retaining an attorney.

