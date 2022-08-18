Body of missing Bulgin brother found in Martha's Vineyard

The body of Jamaican Tavaughn Bulgin has been found in waters in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The authorities reported that the body of the 21-year-old was discovered in a pond by a fisherman this morning.

A search was ongoing for Tavaughn since Sunday.

He, his brother, Tavaris, 26, and others had jumped from a popular bridge in the community and reportedly got into difficulties while in the water.

Tavaris' body was found on Monday.

The brothers were in Martha's Vineyard on summer jobs.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

The local authorities have indicated that foul play was not suspected.

There has been an outpouring of support locally and in the Martha's Vineyard community for the Bulgin brothers and their Palmers Cross, Clarendon family.

