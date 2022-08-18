Corporate Hands | Barita Foundation awards $10m in scholarships, bursaries

Twenty-three scholarships and 10 bursaries, valued at approximately $10 million, have been awarded to students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels by the Barita Foundation. The presentations were made during the foundation’s inaugural scholarship awards ceremony, which was held on August 10 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. In back row (from left): Cornerstone founder Paul Simpson; Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams; Foundation Chair Gavin Jordan, and Rita Humphries Lewin (front row) take a moment to congratulate the recipients of the Rita Humphries Lewin Scholarship in Early Childhood Education.