Thu | Aug 18, 2022

Corporate Hands | BCIC sponsors road safety push

Published:Thursday | August 18, 2022 | 12:07 AM
Contributed
Michelle Anderson (right), chief operating officer, British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC), was guest speaker at the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODDS), TODDS/BCIC Blue Ribbon First Responders Holistic Training Programme ceremony on August 11. She is presenting a certificate of completion to a member of the graduating cohort while Minister of Transport Audley Shaw looks on. BCIC is the main sponsor of the programme that is part of a larger road safety push by stakeholders in the sector to make the roads safer for travel.