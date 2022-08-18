Corporate Hands | Digicel Foundation refurbishing Lennie Hibbert Hall

Tools at the ready for Alpha Institute: Happy and ready with brushes, rollers and pans to repaint the Lennie Hibbert Hall at the Alpha Institute in Kingston recently are (from left) Charmaine Daniels, chief executive officer, Digicel Foundation Jamaica; Marcia Tai Chun, ministry coordinator and legal counsel for the institutions operated by the Sisters of Mercy; Charles Arumaiselvam, development officer, Sisters of Mercy Jamaica; Sister Susan Frazer, area administrator for the Sisters of Mercy; and Carnel Campbell, construction project manager, Digicel Foundation. The Lennie Hibbert Hall, named after a former bandmaster and vibraphone player who graduated from the school’s iconic music programme, is being refurbished by Digicel Foundation to house the former Alpha Institute’s music technology programme. The foundation has also funded the Colm Delves Centre in the music department of the institute, named in honour of the former Digicel Group CEO and opened in April 2021.