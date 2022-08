Sasha Warner-Campbell (left), brand manager, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd, and Pavel Smith, marketing manager, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd, present goalkeeper Shamera Sterling with a personalised Wray Rum gift package during the welcoming party for the team at the Norman Manley International Airport on August 11. Wray & Nephew has committed to supporting the Sunshine Girls and Netball Jamaica to the tune of $14m over three years.