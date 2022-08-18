Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation’s $9m BOOST for education

Through the creation of an incentivised teaching scholarship programme, The University of the West Indies (UWI), in partnership with the NCB Foundation, aims to slow down the migration of teachers from the island. The Building Out Our STEM Teachers (BOOST) Scholarship, which started in 2021, facilitates the advancement of teachers in pursuit of specialisation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. With the foundation now on board with a whopping $9m investment, special emphasis will be placed on producing high-quality teachers in the area of digital studies. Here, UWI Mona representatives (From left, standing) Professor Michael Taylor, dean, Faculty of Science and Technology; Dr Sharon Bramwell-Lalor, lecturer, School of Education; and Elecia Myers, resource mobilisation coordinator, Faculty of Science and Technology, oversee the signing of the BOOST Scholarship partnership by Prof Ian Boxill, deputy principal, UWI Mona and Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO, NCB Foundation.