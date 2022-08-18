Gov’t streamlines online portal for returning resident applications

THE GOVERNMENT has developed a user-friendly online portal to streamline the application process for Jamaicans living overseas to obtain returning resident status.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell, in making the disclosure, said that persons can access the application form on the Jamaica Customs Agency’s website at www.jacustoms.gov.jm.

“Jamaica has implemented a user-friendly online portal for those of you that wish to return home. You may visit the Jamaica Customs website and click on the Returning Residents section for more information,” he said.

He was speaking at the annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving held on Sunday, August 14, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

Additionally, Campbell said that it is now easier for persons to renew their passports via the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency’s renewal portal at www.pica.gov.jm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Once the application process is completed, you may opt for your passport to be delivered to you in the United States,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the state minister said that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the Government “continues to make strides in various sectors”.

He cited the increase in the employment rate and growth in critical areas such as agriculture.

The service of thanksgiving was the third in a series of activities organised by the consulate in Atlanta to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

It was organised by the honorary consul for Jamaica in Atlanta, Dr Elaine Grant Bryan, in conjunction with the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Jamaicans and Partners of Georgia.

JIS