Homeless mother seeks help after fire guts dwelling

A HOMELESS mother of three is pleading for assistance to recover from a fire that destroyed her house and belongings.

Yvonne Thompson, whose Guy’s Hill, St Catherine, house was gutted by fire on August 8, said that it’s a day that she will never forget.

“When I look outside, it was like a living hell, as all mi see is pure fire raging on the veranda,” a teary-eyed Thompson said.

Still scorched by the horrifying memory, the homeless woman is hopeful that the responsible person will be captured. She is now seeking help to rebuild a roof, which had been replaced in February by Food For The Poor.

“All the bags, books, pencils, pens, uniforms, and shoes that I buy up fi the children gone up in flames. The fire left me with nothing, as even them immunisation cards gone,” she added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

While two of her three children clung to her arms throughout the interview, the 43-year-old lamented that she is now forced to return to live with her parents.

TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCE

“I appreciate the kindness of my mother and stepfather, but the incident is very traumatic, as the children can’t sleep at nights,” Thompson said.

“It is a wicked act and until the police catch the man that light it, we remain very fearful.”

Claudette Thompson revealed that Yvonne is her first child and that the fiery incident has negatively affected her.

“Right now, mi lose a whole heap of weight. I will be going to the doctor as I don’t feel good since the problem. The truth is, mi haunted by the image of the man weh bun down di place,” Thompson said.

Everything was destroyed: stove, television, radio, clothes, said Kamoy McDonald.

“Not even a pot was saved. We need help,” McDonald said.

A neighbour endorsed the need for urgent assistance, which she said would allow the children to attend school.

Thompson said she is grateful to the Red Cross, Food For The Poor, Councillor Leroy Dunn and others who have donated items of food to the family since the destructive fire.

The Guy’s Hill police have confirmed that the matter is being investigated.

Those who wish to help may contact Thompson at 876-806-4887.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com