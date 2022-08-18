Jamaicans refused boarding in Panama urged to come forward

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith is appealing to Jamaicans who were recently refused boarding in Panama to come forward as the Government presses the case.

Johnson Smith says complaints have only been received from two persons.

She says Jamaica has been asked by Panama and the airline in question for more information on the concerns raised by the Jamaicans.

As such, she says it is important for affected persons to contact the foreign ministry.

Some six to nine nationals were denied boarding on their connecting flights by Dutch airline KLM.

Last week, Johnson Smith said the airline was not forthcoming on the reasons for refusal.

Since then, she says the foreign ministry has written to KLM to request an investigation into the matter.

She also disclosed in tweets today that Jamaica made formal communication to the Panamanian Government on Monday and that ministry officials subsequently met with the Panamanian Ambassador to Jamaica.

How to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affair

Email: consular@mfaft.gov.jm or at consularassist@mfaft.gov.jm

WhatsApp: 876-469-4058

