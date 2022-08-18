Man being sought in murder probe listed as person of interest

The St Andrew Central police have named Leighton Delahaye of James Hill district in Clarendon as a person of interest.

Detectives believe Delahaye can assist them with their investigations into a case of murder.

He is being urged to turn himself in to the Half-Way Tree Police by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Delahaye is asked to contact the Half-Way Tree Police at 876-926-2551, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.