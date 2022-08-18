Man being sought in murder probe listed as person of interest
Published:Thursday | August 18, 2022 | 2:53 PM
The St Andrew Central police have named Leighton Delahaye of James Hill district in Clarendon as a person of interest.
Detectives believe Delahaye can assist them with their investigations into a case of murder.
He is being urged to turn himself in to the Half-Way Tree Police by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19.
Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate Delahaye is asked to contact the Half-Way Tree Police at 876-926-2551, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
