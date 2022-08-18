Men held trying to smuggle contraband into Portmore police station

Two men were last night apprehended while allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into the Greater Portmore Police Station in St Catherine.

Charges are likely to be laid.

The incident happened some time before midnight.

It is reported that the men were spotted on surveillance camera and accosted.

During a search, the police say they seized at least 30 cell phones, phone chargers, ganja, cigarettes and other contraband from the men.

They remain in custody.

More information to come.

