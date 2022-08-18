Sections of St James, Westmoreland facing water disruptions

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its Cambridge Treatment Plant in St James is operating at 50% of its capacity due to mechanical challenges.

As a result, customers served by the facility, and especially those in elevated areas, will experience either low water pressure or periods without water.

The areas likely to be impacted in St James are Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood and Cambridge.

The areas likely to be impacted in Westmoreland are Ducketts, Greenwich, Bethel Town and Argyle Mountain.

The NWC is appealing for patience from affected customers.

