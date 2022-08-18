Teen arrested for illegal firearm  

A teenager was arrested in Shelter Rock, Spanish Town in St Catherine this evening for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm, a joint security operation was being conducted when the 16-year-old boy was spotted by the team.

On approach, he attempted to discard the firearm he had in his possession.

The weapon was retrieved, which the police report is a Ruger Pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds of 9MM cartridge. The teenager was subsequently arrested.

The St Catherine North police have seized four illegal firearms in the last 24 hours.

- Rasbert Turner

