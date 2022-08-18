Two more arrested in connection with alleged Hanover hitmen case

THE HANOVER police have confirmed that at least two more men have been taken into custody, following the arrest of two alleged hitmen at the Hew’s Enterprise Supermarket in Hopewell, Hanover, on Monday night.

The Gleaner has learnt that a joint police-military operation was carried out at different locations in the parish on Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of the two persons who are believed to be cronies of the two alleged contract killers.

When contacted, commanding officer in charge of the parish of Hanover, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, confirmed the arrest but was unable to provide details due to the ‘nature’ of the investigation.

“The police would have carried out an operation earlier today which led to two other persons being taken into custody, but based on the nature of the investigation, there is not much I can say at this early stage,” Beeput stated.

The Gleaner also learnt that the alleged contract killers are prime suspects in the recent double murder of 35-year-old Venesha Oreggio and her common law husband, 30-year-old Miguel Wilmot, who were killed at their home in Pumpkin Bottom on Emancipation Day; and 29-year-old Omar McDonald of Barbican district, who was shot dead at his home on the same morning.

NO COMMENT

Beeput also declined to comment.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 8 p.m. on the day in question, the operator of Hew’s Enterprise Supermarket was alerted by two strange men, who rode to the community on a motorcycle and were seen lurking around the establishment for several hours.

The supermarket operator decided to review his surveillance cameras, after which he immediately alerted the Sandy Bay police. On the arrival of the lawmen, a dragnet was staged, which led to the arrest of the two alleged contract killers, one of whom is said to be from the eastern parish of St Thomas and the other from Grange Hill in Westmoreland.

A search of their person reportedly led to the seizure of two pistols and several rounds of ammunition. The police also seized the motorcycle on which they were travelling.

