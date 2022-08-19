18-year-old charged for Hanover double murder

An 18-year-old Hanover man accused of impersonating the police during a fatal home invasion has been charged.

Daniel Knott was charged with two counts of murder following an interview and is awaiting a court date.

Knott is being accused of the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Miguel Wilmott, otherwise called 'Elder', and 35-year-old shopkeeper Vanesha Oreggio in Pumpkin Bottom, Sandy Bay in the parish on August 1.

The police report that preliminary investigations revealed that both parties were at home about 3:20 a.m. when they heard knocks on the door and men claiming to be the police.

Upon opening the door, gunmen immediately opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were called and on their arrival, the occupants were found on the floor with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigations led to Knott's arrest.

He was subsequently charged.

